MAHOMET — Mahomet Public Library Director John Howard expected a bit of the library’s property tax money collected by the Champaign County treasurer’s office to be held back to cover possible corrections.
But he didn’t expect nearly $80,000 of the library’s tax money to be retained.
“They need some, but they don’t need this much,” he said.
Remember the first installment of your property tax bill that came due June 1? County Treasurer Cassandra “C.J.” Johnson is in the process of making distributions from those payments to the 500-plus taxing districts in Champaign County.
Taxing districts have gotten two distributions to date, and Johnson said she’s working on getting the third one out soon.
Johnson said she typically temporarily holds back about 10 percent of the money collected to cover possible tax bill corrections, bounced checks and other issues.
This year, however, she said she’s holding back more like 20 percent due to a higher number of chargebacks from first-installment payments, she said.
“We had an insane number of people bouncing checks,” Johnson said.
To make sure the county didn’t end up in the red, she said, “we held back more than usual.”
It wasn’t just small checks that bounced, Johnson said.
“We had several multiple-hundred-thousand-dollar checks bounce,” she said.
Johnson said she’s made it a goal since taking office to get distributions to taxing districts on the 28th of each month until they have all their tax money. And with second installment payments coming due for property owners Sept. 1, there will be several more installments coming to all the taxing districts.
The third distribution that would have been made at the end of July is running behind because of a high volume of phone calls, she said.
Taxing districts will receive money that’s been held back in the upcoming distribution, she said. They’ll also eventually be paid any interest that’s accrued on their tax money that’s remained in county accounts, she said.
Howard said money held back from the Mahomet library as of a third distribution that was made June 29, 2022, was about $975. So the $79,246 held back this year on a distribution made June 28 got his attention.
“They should have warned the taxing districts that they were going to be holding back a significant amount of money this year,” he said.