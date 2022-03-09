URBANA — A Champaign man who said he needed a gun for protection has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm while his friend who tried to interfere with his arrest has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Deshawn O. Campbell, 19, of the 1400 block of Hollycrest Drive, and his friend Abigail Johnson, 20, of rural Sidney, were both arrested about 1:30 p.m. Monday by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies.
A deputy’s report said deputies saw a vehicle commit alleged traffic violations in the area of High Cross and Curtis roads in Urbana about 1:15 p.m. Monday and tried to stop it.
The vehicle did not pull over so the deputy followed it with lights and siren activated for about 8 miles until it stopped in a driveway in Sidney.
Both Campbell and Johnson got out, with Johnson headed to the deputies to talk and Campbell headed inside the house.
Campbell allegedly ignored deputies’ orders to stop so two deputies grabbed him by the jacket to prevent him from entering. The report said he resisted the deputies’ efforts to get him in custody.
Johnson, meanwhile, allegedly got between the deputies and she allegedly punched a deputy in the back.
In a search, deputies found that Campbell had a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his pants pocket that deputies learned had been reported stolen.
Campbell told them he carried the gun for protection after having been shot in December.
Johnson told deputies she didn’t want to stop the vehicle because she knew Campbell had the gun.
Campbell was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and resisting a peace officer, while Johnson was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer.
Both are due back in court March 23 for a probable cause hearing.
Judge Brett Olmstead let Johnson out on a recognizance bond and set bond for Campbell at $10,000. He posted $1,000 and was released from jail Tuesday.