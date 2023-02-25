URBANA — A couple who had been under investigation for months by Illinois State Police for alleged cocaine sales were charged with that offense Friday.
Demario M. Brown, 29, and Alyssa Marsh, 34, who listed no permanent address but said they lived in Champaign, were arraigned for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
An Illinois State Police report said that between November and February, the couple had been the targets of an ongoing drug investigation.
On Thursday, a person to whom Brown had allegedly sold cocaine before arranged to meet him in the parking lot of a store on North Mattis Avenue in Champaign.
The report said the informant got in a vehicle with Brown, who allegedly sold that person about 16 grams of suspected cocaine for $800, while Marsh stood outside the vehicle.
The couple were arrested after the transaction. Brown was found to have cash that had been supplied by police to the informant to make the buy. Marsh had a bag of hydrocodone tablets, which she said had been prescribed to her.
The report said on Nov. 15, an informant met with Marsh at a restaurant parking lot on West Kirby Avenue in Champaign and she allegedly sold that person 7.3 grams of crack cocaine for $420.
Marsh was charged in connection with the November sale while Brown was charged with the Thursday sale. He faces Class X sentencing because of the amount of the drugs involved.
Court records show Brown has previous convictions for drugs and possession of a weapon by a felon. Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $100,000 and he remained in jail on Saturday.
Marsh, who had a single prior conviction for disorderly conduct, was released from custody after posting $1,000 cash.
Both are due back in court March 28.