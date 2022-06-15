URBANA — An Urbana man sentenced last month in Champaign County to probation for methamphetamine possession has been charged with the more serious offense of methamphetamine delivery.
If convicted, Gary Amole, 56, who listed an address in the 1200 block of South Vine Street, faces six to 30 years in prison. He was also charged with driving under revocation.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said on Tuesday, a deputy spotted Amole driving a BMW on Carroll Street in Mahomet and knew he was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court June 6 on a traffic ticket.
In the car with him was Tiffany Bushman, 39, of Fisher.
Deputies took an inventory of the car and found a backpack with about 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, a gram of cannabis and two grams of an unknown substance. The bag also had Amole’s bank statement in it.
The report said Bushman collected some items from the car and as she carried them, she dropped a bag containing a crystal-like powder identified as methamphetamine. It weighed 37.2 gram - more than an ounce.
She was also charged with methamphetamine delivery, a Class X felony.
Judge Jason Bohm set bond for Amole at $100,000 but allowed Bushman to be freed on a recognizance bond.
Court records show Amole has prior convictions for forgery, possession of controlled substance, aggravated driving under the influence, and possession of methamphetamine. He also has a pending Coles County case for possession of methamphetamine and aggravated driving under the influence.