URBANA - A local couple who were in a car in which police found a gun modified to operate as a machine gun have been criminally charged.
Rockeith Brown, 30, of the 1100 block of North Gregory Street, Urbana, and Angel Freeman, 25, of the 200 block of Burr Oak Court, Champaign, were charged Friday with the Class X felony of possession of a machine gun following their arrests early Thursday by Champaign police.
A Champaign police report said about 12:05 a.m., an officer on patrol heard shots fired then saw three vehicles speeding away from the area where he heard the shots.
The officer lost sight of one of the vehicles but followed a sedan and a sport utility vehicle.
The officer was able to get the sedan stopped in the 300 block of East Hill Street and Brown and Freeman got out. When asked, Brown said he was coming from his mother’s house.
Officers looked in the car and saw a magazine on the driver’s seat with a live round in it. Also in the car was a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic pistol fitted with an after-market attachment that makes it fire as a machine gun. The gun also had a drum magazine, designed to hold extra bullets.
As a convicted felon, Brown is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Freeman told the officer that the gun was hers but when asked what kind it was she was unable to say. She said she bought it at a local store but it was later determined to be stolen, the report said.
Brown was also charged with a less serious count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Court records show he has prior convictions for obstructing justice, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and aggravated battery.
Freeman had no previous convictions.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Brown at $750,000 and told him to be back in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 8. Freeman’s bond was set at $250,000 and she was told to be back in court Sept. 28.
If convicted, they face a mandatory prison term between six and 30 years.