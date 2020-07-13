URBANA - A Champaign man and woman who allegedly had a loaded gun in a car along with cannabis intended for sale have been charged with armed violence.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Deandre Bissic, 25, of the 2500 block of West John Street, was arrested Saturday about 2 p.m. after he allegedly ran from police. Sasha Shields, 31, of the 2000 block of Greendale Drive, remained in the car and was cooperative with police.
Smysor said officers received a tip that Bissic allegedly had cannabis for sale and that he would be in a car.
Officers stopped the car in the 500 block of South Vine Street and Shields, the driver whose license was revoked, did as she was told.
Smysor said Bissic was ordered at gunpoint to show police his hands and to stay in the car but he got out and ran, reaching for his waistband as he did so.
After a brief foot chase, Bissic was caught in a yard in the 300 block of East California Avenue.
A search of the car turned up a loaded semi-automatic handgun which had its serial number scratched off. It was found between the driver’s seat and the center console, Smysor said.
Also in the car police found 18 plastic bags containing a total of just over 60 grams (about 2 ounces) of cannabis, and $355.
Armed violence is a Class X felony carrying penalties upon conviction ranging from six to 30 years in prison. The pair was also charged with possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, a Class 3 felony.
Court records show that Bissic was also wanted for failing to appear in court in two previously filed felony cases - one from 2018 for possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification and possession of methamphetamine and a 2019 case for aggravated domestic battery, battery, domestic battery and violation of bail bond.
Bissic had previously forfeited $7,000 cash to Champaign County when he failed to appear for court in those cases.
Judge Adam Dill left Bissic’s bond at the $150,000 set Sunday and told him to be back in court July 28.
Shields’s bond was set at $25,000 and she was told to be back in court with her own attorney Aug. 6.