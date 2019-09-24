CHAMPAIGN — When Courage Connection board members went searching for a new agency CEO, they were looking for more than just strong leadership and management skills.
They also wanted somebody with a real passion for the Champaign County community, and they found that leader in Elizabeth McGreal Cook, said board President Tammy Lemke.
“We’re thrilled to have her,” Lemke said.
The 48-year-old Cook was recently named CEO of Courage Connection, the Champaign-based agency that helps victims of domestic violence.
In its fiscal 2018 alone, Courage Connection received more than 900 calls to its hotline, provided domestic-violence counseling to more than 600 people and provided emergency shelter to 164 women, 96 kids and six men.
One in 3 women will, at some point in life, experience domestic violence, Cook said. One of them could be standing in line behind you at the coffee shop or living in your own neighborhood, she said.
“I know domestic violence is the face of all of us,” she said.
Cook joined Courage Connection after more than 11 years working with the University of Illinois advancement team, most recently as assistant vice chancellor for talent management and administration.
Before that, she worked alongside her mother and stepfather in the ownership and management of the former Crouse Printing.
After leaving her job at the UI a year ago, Cook began doing consulting work. But she missed working as part of a team.
The Courage Connection position “really spoke to me,” she said.
Cook is a native of Champaign and comes from a family of educators.
Her mother, Shirley Crouse, formerly taught at Champaign Central High School and her father, Tom McGreal, is a UI College of Education professor emeritus. Her stepmother, Kathy McGreal, supervised student teachers in the UI College of Applied Health Sciences before she retired.
Growing up, “the Quad was my backyard,” Cook recalled.
Cook went to Centennial High School, where she was editor of the school newspaper, a member of the chorus and speech team and involved in theater productions.
From there, she went to Southern Illinois University to study marketing and communications, and in her junior year, landed an internship with Walt Disney World.
After her internship, she took a year off from school for the opportunity to work with students from the U.S. and dozens of other countries in the former yearlong Walt Disney World Showcase Fellowship Program.
After returning to SIU for her senior year — switching from the Carbondale to Edwardsville campus — she had another valuable experience, interning with the United Way in Granite City.
“I got to see the needs of a community and the way nonprofits can meet those needs,” she said.
In 1997, Cook returned to Champaign to begin working alongside her mom and stepfather, David Crouse, at the former Crouse Printing.
She stayed 10 years until the business was sold, serving as part-owner and vice president of business development. Then she went to work for UI advancement team.
Along the way, Cook also became a mother — her daughter is now 14 — and got a master’s degree from UI Springfield.
“Those were intense, but happy years,” she recalled. “I was learning so much.”
Lemke said Cook has a gift for understanding people and getting the best out of them. And she has already accomplished a major goal of restructuring the organization to make sure most of its resources are going into direct services that benefit clients and families, Lemke said.
Another goal Cook is undertaking is diversifying Courage Connection’s funding sources, so the agency is less dependent on state grants, she and Lemke said.
Still another major focus is on strengthening the agency’s outreach and education efforts.
Its pilot program for middle school students — called I Heart Respect, designed to educate teens about dating violence and encourage healthy relationships — is in the process of being expanded, Cook said.
The 45 staff members of Courage Connection are passionate about the work they do with the agency’s clients, Cook said.
“The first day I met our team members, I just really fell in love,” she said.