URBANA — A 26-year-old Urbana woman who admitted driving under the influence when her small child was in her car has been sentenced to two years of court supervision.
Should Alayna Dillard, who last lived in the 1900 block of North Cunningham Avenue, successfully complete the terms of the sentence given her by Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Oct. 24, she will have no record of a conviction.
Dillard pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor DUI in connection with her driving April 15. On that night her car was found unoccupied in a ditch in north Champaign.
Champaign police found a near empty bottle of vodka in it.
As they investigated, Dillard’s ex-husband arrived to tow the car. Through him, police found Dillard and learned that she had been driving drunk with her son in the car.
In return for Dillard’s plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum dismissed charges that she kicked a Champaign police officer, resisted arrest and endangered the health of her child. Court records show she had no previous criminal convictions
Rosenbaum ordered her to get an alcohol evaluation and attend a victim impact panel as part of her sentence.