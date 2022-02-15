URBANA — Light saxophone music emanated from Judge Sam Limentato’s courtroom on Monday as couples walked in, one by one, surprised by the flowers, balloons and candy that decorated a space that’s normally far more sterile.
Couples don’t necessarily arrive for their wedding at the Champaign County Courthouse anticipating anything beyond the basic. But on Valentine’s Day, they’re treated to a little extra.
“When they come to the courthouse, they’re not expecting any extras or frills,” said Limentato, who was decked out in red robes. “But then when they see the courtroom decorated, I think there was a lot of positive things happening with the big crowd in the hallway and a lot of anticipation with the other couples.”
Last year, Limentato inherited the red robes from Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who received them from retired Judge Arnold Blockman, who started the tradition.
He was limited last year due to COVID-19 precautions, but Limentato still married six masked couples. This year, seven couples exited the courthouse as husband and wife.
Limentato added one wrinkle this year when he asked Eric Coulter, a personal friend, if he’d be interested in serenading the couples.
“I reached out to him last week, knowing he was a musician, and asked if he wanted to volunteer his time and play for about an hour as their parties would come in and leave,” Limentato said. “He was enthusiastic about it.”
Limentato said he’s married several hundred couples during his time as a judge, and he says it’s his favorite part of the job, along with adoptions.
Making the atmosphere as inviting as possible, he thinks, can make the courthouse a friendlier place in general.
“I think everyone approaches the courthouse and the courtroom with some sense of trepidation, and for them to see it’s a friendly atmosphere and a pleasant atmosphere, it makes a lot of difference,” Limentato said. “Children who come in, it gives them a completely different perspective on a judge and a courtroom, which I think can only lead to a more positive view down the road.
“All the couples were very enthusiastic, and it’s the best part of my job, in addition to adoptions. It’s good news court,” he added. “It’s an opportunity for people to come to court for a reason that’s positive. I think solid relationships and families make our county better.”