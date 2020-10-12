CHAMPAIGN — Need a sign that the 2020-21 college basketball season will play out like no other before it?
How about an official team photo for the Illinois men’s basketball team with players, coaches and staff alike masked up? Or the temporary basketball hoops installed inside Memorial Stadium for players who couldn’t make it past the protocol-enforced doors at Ubben Basketball Complex?
The topper, of course, is the fact the Illini will run their first official practice Wednesday and, unless the situation changes in a hurry, will do so without their schedule finalized.
“COVID 2020,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Expect the unexpected and expect change tomorrow — or in an hour. I think I learned early on in this process that my patience was going to be tested.”
“As much as I’d like to know, it’s the unknown that I can’t control,” he said. “You’re literally rolling with the punches. There’s a blank sheet of paper in front of me that is our schedule.
“We talk about COVID every day. We talk about trying to control that. All you have to do is look at any professional sport outside the NBA, who’s had a perfect bubble. You look at any other sport, and you’re seeing lapses. That stuff is uncontrollable. We can’t say what happens tomorrow if two guys are positive or whatever it is.
“It’s COVID 2020. It’s the year of not having a lot of knowns, but we’ll get there.”
Zooming with Coach
The uncertainty of how exactly the 2020-21 college basketball season will play out, of course, reaches further than just Underwood’s team. Fan groups like the Illini Rebounders Club and Orange Krush are in holding patterns, too.
They have plans for how they’ll address a season in a pandemic, but firming them up requires an actual schedule of games.
“We always have to work around the team’s schedule and Coach’s schedule to schedule our events,” said Rebounders President Bruce Knight. “We plan to do some virtual events and have a chance for our members to hear from Coach that way — maybe some players.”
Those virtual events will replace the semi-regular luncheons the Rebounders typically host throughout the season. Underwood or one of his assistants and sometimes a player or two have been regular guests. The original plan for the 2020-21 season was to add a couple happy-hour events to the traditional luncheons.
Now, any Rebounders events will go virtual. They already have one in the books, in fact, with a Zoom call with Underwood among the benefits of playing in the Rebounders’ annual golf outing that still happened this summer.
“We didn’t have a huge group like we would hope to have for a lunch, so it was more intimate,” Knight said of the post-golf call. “People were able to unmute themselves and ask questions. It went over really well. Doing it with large numbers will be a way different experience, so we’ll have to figure out how that works.
“A lot of our members are older and may not be comfortable on Zoom. That’s another potential issue for us we’ve talked about. But, on the other hand, families are Zooming with their grandparents. I think everybody has had some exposure to Zoom at this point in time. If we need to, we’ll put tutorials on our website.”
The Rebounders aren’t the only fan group trending toward virtual events for the 2020-21 college basketball season. The Orange Krush, while still holding out some hope for even limited in-person attendance at State Farm Center, have had preliminary discussions about potential virtual events while also waiting for a schedule.
“We’re kind of reworking (the memberships) so they cost less and you get more things out of it,” said communications Chairman Luca Ripani. “Now, when you are involved in the Orange Krush, you probably won’t be guaranteed a seat. We’re doing more merchandise things.
“Honestly, the team has been kind of unresponsive on things we’ve been reaching out to them for. We’re just waiting to see what the rules are in place. It’s kind of unwise to start planning when there’s so many things that could happen.”
‘A little strange’
The uncertainty of the 2020-21 season is also affecting how Illinois’ games might be called on the Fighting Illini Sports Network.
Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart said he still expects to call games alongside former Illinois standouts Deon Thomas or Doug Altenberger at State Farm Center. Just maybe not from their traditional spot courtside next to the Illini bench.
“I think whatever we do in football will probably help determine what goes on in basketball,” Barnhart said.
Radio calls for basketball road games are also to be determined. The Illinois radio crew might wind up calling games from either a studio or from an empty State Farm Center with the Illini playing elsewhere.
“Basketball is probably a little easier to do off the TV than football, I would think, but a couple of other camera angles would certainly help,” Barnhart said. “The more angles you can have — the more feeds you can have — will make it that much easier. It will still feel a little strange, but, obviously, if that’s what we have to do, we have to do it.”
The uncertainty of the coming basketball season — and likely restrictions because of the pandemic — hits a little different given that this year’s Illinois team is arguably the best in nearly two decades.
Expectations are sky high. And fans might not see a single game in person.
“There were a few games last year — really the last four or five conference games — that were really like must-attend events for people on campus,” Ripani said. “Everyone was talking about it all the time. You knew it was a sellout. To think we could have a game like that and have practically no one or literally no one in State Farm Center is really, really disappointing.
“I think homecourt advantage has the biggest effect in college basketball. To have so little people there, it won’t be as tangible of an effect, which will be a shame.”