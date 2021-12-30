URBANA — Defendants in criminal and traffic cases in Champaign County need to contact their attorneys about upcoming court appearances.
Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday told prosecutors and defense attorneys that in an attempt to reduce the number of people potentially bringing COVID into the courthouse, defendants who have talked recently to their attorneys will not have to appear at mass pretrials.
Rosenbaum has a felony pretrial call scheduled for his courtroom on Tuesday and will offer defense attorneys the chance to appear via Zoom.
Judge Roger Webber’s next pretrial is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Pretrial calls, where attorneys announce what their plans are for their cases, can attract 100 or more people in a courtroom when clients, attorneys and court personnel are present.
“For January and February 2022, defendants are not required to appear at those mass pretrials if counsel represents that they have had recent contact with their client. If counsel has had no recent contact, a summons to appear will be issued for the subsequent pretrial,” Rosenbaum said in an email to attorneys.
Defendants acting as their own attorney will still have to appear in court.
“We’re just trying not to create super-spreader events,” said Rosenbaum, who added several courthouse employees have recently come down with COVID or are at home with family members who have it.
The next pretrial calls for Judge Matt Lee, who handles misdemeanors, are Jan. 18-21 and Feb. 22-25. The next traffic pretrial calls before Judge Adam Dill are set for Jan. 10-14, Jan. 18-20, Feb. 8-10 and Feb. 14-17.
Judges who hear civil cases have their own discretion on how to handle their caseloads and are being encouraged to use remote hearings when possible.
Rosenbaum conducted criminal hearings by Zoom several months ago when COVID numbers were high then returned to in-person hearing when cases seemed to be in check.
Masks have been required or encouraged at the courthouse since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.