CHAMPAIGN — Due to "several members of the band" testing positive for COVID-19, the Marching Illini will remain in the stands for Saturday's performance at Memorial Stadium.
Director Barry Houser announced today that "we have not been able to practice this week with a full roster of members. We do not want to perform the formations our fans have come to know and love if we can't deliver them to the highest standard."
Houser said he expects his band to be back on the field when the Illini host Virginia on Sept. 10.
The Illini host Wyoming at 3 p.m. Saturday.