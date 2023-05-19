Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Our Mary Schenk introduced you in Thursday’s editions to 2022’s Champaign Police officer of the year — Chris Aikman.
Here’s who else was honored at this week’s awards ceremony:
EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR
Police Services Representative Gretchen Davis, who works primarily in records and pitches in elsewhere whenever she’s needed be it volunteering to take on LEADS validation (“a very meticulous task”) or helping onboard new employees.
LIFESAVING AWARD
Officer Molly Hedrick, who on Dec. 19, 2021, was dispatched to assist Champaign Fire with an unresponsive female in a garage on Bonnymeade Drive. “You arrived first on the scene, quickly assessed the situation and performed CPR on the patient until (CFD) arrived,” presenters said.
“Because of your quick and decisive actions, the victim survived a potentially life-threatening event.”
LIFESAVING AWARD
Sharing a second award were Officer Jeffrey Thomas and Sgt. Caleb Rice for their actions on Aug. 31, 2022, while responding to a suicidal subject on the third-floor balcony of an apartment on Green Street: “You engaged him in conversation and while at first, he seemed to cooperate, the subject suddenly tried to hurl himself over the railing. Without hesitation, (you) rushed to grab the subject and pull him back to safety. Your selfless and decisive actions saved this subject from a potentially life-threatening event and allowed him to receive the professional help he needed.”
LIFESAVING AWARD
Officer John McAllister, who on June 8, 2022, responded to a call for a welfare check on a subject who’d posted vague suicidal comments online: “You used your investigative skills to locate the subject, who was found sitting in a vehicle and suffering from asphyxiation. Without hesitation, you moved to intervene and render medical aid. Because of your thorough investigation and quick actions, this subject survived and was able to obtain the professional help he needed.”
MEDAL OF VALOR
Officer Dillon Holloway
DISTINGUISHED LEADERSHIP AWARD
Dep. Chief Kevin Olmstead, Lt. Katherine Thompson and Police Services Supervisor Renae Yandell.
COMMENDATION AWARDS
— Officers: Christopher Aikman, Colby Barham, Caleb Billingsley, Doug Bluhm, Jesse Brockwell, Nathanael Epling, Jordan Hagemann, Payton Lareau, Jeffrey Lee, John McAllister, Kevin Pesavento, Jeffrey Pickett, Jeffrey Thomas, Tina Trock (K-9), Brandon Walton, Daniel Ward, Blake Wehling, Jordan Wells, Andrew Wilson, Jordan Wooten.
— Sergeants: Sean Ater, Brian Greear, Leslie Kerr, Jonathan Kristensen, Austin Massey, John Nickell, Justin Prosser, James Warren.
— Detectives: Jody Cherry, James Hobson, Art Miller, Robb Morris, Amy Petrilli, Corey Phenicie, Timothy Rivest, Cully Schweska, Steve Vogel.
— Others: Lts. Aaron Lack and Greg Manzana; Evidence Technician Mark Strzesak; Police Services’ Kelly Brown, Jodie Burnett, Nova Coburn, Martha Rice and Renae Yandell; Assistant to the Chief Joe Lamberson; Administrative Assistant Heather Watson; Fiscal Clerk Teri Weems.