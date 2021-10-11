Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.