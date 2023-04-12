CHAMPAIGN — More encouraging news on the gun violence reduction front: Champaign police reported just a single shooting incident in March, the fewest of any month in the past three-plus years.
There were 11 shooting incidents in March 2022, 20 in March 2021 and 11 in March 2020, according to CPD data.
The news comes on the heels of a five-incident February, which had been the previous low in a single month since the start of the decade, matching the total in January 2020 and December 2022.
Other trends headed in the right direction:
— Champaign has now gone 13 consecutive months with fewer shooting incidents than the year before.
— In the first quarter of 2023, CPD has reported 17 shooting incidents. Totals for the same period the three previous years: 34 in 2022, 43 in 2021, 25 in 2020.
— Shooting incidents with property damage are also down, with 11 for the first three months of 2023 compared to 17 in 2022, 21 in 2021 and 15 in 2020.
Meanwhile, five people have been struck by gunfire in the city in 2023, according to CPD data. That’s down from seven at this point in 2022 but more than 2021 (four) and 2020 (three).
The city’s lone gunfire homicide victim of 2023 — 21-year-old Jalen Williams, shot in the chest in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive — died from his injuries in January.