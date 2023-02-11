CPD reports 11 shooting incidents in January, fewest for month since 2020
CHAMPAIGN — The new year started with 11 shooting incidents (Champaign’s fewest for the first month since January 2020) and four individuals struck by gunfire (more than each of the past three years).
One of the victims — 21-year-old Jalen Williams, shot in the chest in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive — died from his injuries. It was Champaign’s first January homicide in the four years that police have tracked statistics.
How shooting incidents in January 2023 compared to the first month of years past:
— Total incidents: 5 in 2020, 15 in 2021, 13 in 2022, 11 in 2023
— Incidents with property damage: 3 in 2020, 8 in 2021, 6 in 2022, 6 in 2023
— Individuals struck: 1 in 2020, 2 in 2021, 2 in 2022, 4 in 2023
— Homicide victims: 0 in 2020, 0 in 2021, 0 in 2022, 1 in 2023
Champaign finished 2022 with 129 shooting incidents, 130 fewer than 2021, the city’s deadliest year on record.
Year-over-year totals were down significantly in every category:
— Incidents with property damage: 142 in 2021, 73 in 2022
— Individuals struck by gunfire: 77 in 2021, 54 in 2022
— Homicides by gunfire: 16 in 2021, seven in 2022
— Total homicides: 17 in 2021, nine in 2022