CHAMPAIGN — Among the people who took advantage of retirement from the Champaign Police Department in 2021 are three top administrators who had 84 years of collective law-enforcement experience.
While their positions can be filled, the amount of institutional and community knowledge they depart with is not as easily replaced.
A formal search is underway for a successor to Anthony Cobb. Born and raised in Champaign, Cobb served nine years as chief after being an officer in Urbana for 19 years. He retired in August to become deputy director with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Applications for his job were due Nov. 24. City spokesman Jeff Hamilton said representatives of Chicago-based Baker Tilly, the firm hired to vet candidates, will share information with City Manager Dorothy David this week. The number and identity of applicants have not been made public.
Finalist interviews are expected to start in mid-January, Hamilton said, with the hope that a new chief can start in February.
The man David put at the helm as interim chief has 11 days left. Matt Henson's last day with the department he has served for 20 years is Dec. 16.
Henson said when David appointed him that he was not interested in being chief. Instead, he is retiring to take a job as director of the Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communication Center.
With the Aug. 6 retirement of Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer, who opted for a chief job in a Colorado tourist town with 85,000 fewer people than in Champaign, that leaves Tom Petrilli and Nate Rath at the No. 1 and 2 posts.
Rath, eligible for retirement with 25 years under his belt, has considered other employment as he serves as interim deputy chief of operational support and professional standards.
Petrilli, most recently deputy chief of operations, is a 20-year member of the department.
Since Henson announced his departure early last month, he and Petrilli have been working together on the transition.
Petrilli is expected at any minute to announce who he’s chosen to be the next deputy chief of operations. It’s possible he could tweak other administrative roles.
With his expected choice to be from the ranks of the lieutenants, that means there will be other openings in the lower ranks to be filled.