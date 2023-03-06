Northbound U.S. 45 is closed until further notice due to a crash near 2300 North Road south of Thomasboro, Illinois State Police said Monday night.
Traffic on northbound U.S. 45 is detoured at 2300 North.
No other details are available at this time.
Jim Rossow