Crash closes U.S. 45 southbound near at Leverett Road
The News-Gazette
Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
May 6, 2021

Southbound U.S. 45 from Leverett Road in Champaign County is closed as a result of a two-vehicle crash with injuries this afternoon. State police said the roadway will remain closed for an extended period of time.