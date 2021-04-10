CHAMPAIGN - Champaign police are investigating a two- vehicle crash in west Champaign that has sent people to the hospital.
Department spokesman Tom Yelich said the accident happened at 5:52 a.m. just south of the intersection of Bradley and Mattis avenues. The intersection and a portion of Mattis Avenue in front of Kraft Foods will be closed for some time as police investigate.
Yelich said the condition of the people involved is not known now. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and came to rest on the east side of Mattis just in front of the Kraft plant.
Illinois State Police are helping Champaign police with trying to reconstruct what happened.