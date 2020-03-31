MAHOMET — Two people were injured Monday night when the motorcycle they were on collided with a car as the cycle driver illegally tried to pass the car at an intersection.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on U.S. 150 at Champaign County Road 125 E, just west of Mahomet.
Ryan Holt, 33, of Bloomington, was driving his motorcycle west on U.S. 150 behind Cedric Wilder, 24, of Mahomet, who was in a car. Holt went to pass Wilder as Wilder was turning left to go south on 125 E. The motorcycle hit Wilder’s car and both Holt and his passenger, Jacklyn Sampos, 30, of Mansfield, were thrown off.
Police said Holt and Sampos were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.