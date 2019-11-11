URBANA -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 are closed in Urbana at the Cunningham Avenue exit due to multiple crashes, state police said Monday afternoon.
"All traffic is being redirected through Urbana until further notice," trooper Matt McCormick said. "Please avoid this area. All roadways in the area are in poor condition due to the inclement weather."
Cars have been sliding off the road and accidents have been occurring, “pretty much everywhere,” said Champaign County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Vercler.