Emergency personnel respond to a crash on northbound Interstate 57 on Aug. 21, 2019. This vehicle was in the median near milepost 241.

 Robin Scholz
UPDATE: 1:50 P.M.

Troopers and first responders are on scene of a Wednesday traffic crash on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 180. A semi is reported on fire.

Traffic is down to one lane.  Expect delays for at least one hour and use caution when traveling through this location.

UPDATE: 1:40 P.M.

The traffic crash scene on Interstate 57 near milepost 241 in Champaign County is now clear.

State troopers and first responders are on scene of a Wednesday traffic crash on northbound Interstate 57 near milepost 241.

Officials urge caution when traveling through this location.