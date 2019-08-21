UPDATE: 1:50 P.M.
Troopers and first responders are on scene of a Wednesday traffic crash on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 180. A semi is reported on fire.
Traffic is down to one lane. Expect delays for at least one hour and use caution when traveling through this location.
UPDATE: 1:40 P.M.
The traffic crash scene on Interstate 57 near milepost 241 in Champaign County is now clear.
-------
State troopers and first responders are on scene of a Wednesday traffic crash on northbound Interstate 57 near milepost 241.
Officials urge caution when traveling through this location.