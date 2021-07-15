Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency officials say that crews are working to clean up a gas pipeline spill in that county.
Iroquois County EMA Coordinator Eric Ceci says that the Marathon Pipe Line has been shut down and is isolated.
Ceci says gasoline has reached a field ditch, but the spill has been contained upstream of Spring Creek.
Marathon Pipe Line is monitoring air quality in the area as a precaution.
Information is not yet available on how much gasoline leaked before the spill was discovered.
Ceci says the cause of the leak is believed to be the result of third party activities. Further details were not given.
There were no injuries.