URBANA — Crews are on the scene of a working fire at a recycling center in north Urbana.
A fire was reported at 6:21 p.m. today at Mack’s Twin City Recycling at 2808 N. Lincoln Ave.
Several area departments were helping with the blaze. Firefighters have asked for the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office to send an investigator.
At 7:30 p.m., crews were still on the scene.
In December 2013, the same business, which is about 60 years old, was heavily damaged by fire but rebuilt on the same site.
This is a developing story.