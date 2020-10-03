Area police report the following:
CHAMPAIGN
- 600 block of East University Avenue: Vehicle stolen Sept. 21 about 8:45 p.m. but later recovered.
- 800 block of South Fair Street: Vehicle containing several tools stolen after 11 p.m. Sept. 21; victim found it later crashed.
- Ford City, 701 Marketview Drive: Vehicle stolen around Sept. 12; reported Sept. 22.
- 2300 block of West Springfield Avenue: Vehicle stolen about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 25.
- 600 block of East Green Street: Vehicle left unattended in the road was stolen about 1 a.m. Sept. 23; later found after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Urbana.
- 500 block of South Third Street: Vehicle stolen about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 24.
- 1300 block of West Church Street: Vehicle stolen about 1:40 p.m. Sept. 23; later recovered in Kankakee.
- 0-100 block of East Green Street: Vehicle stolen about 10:20 p.m. Sept. 19 from parking spot.
- 1100 block of South Third Street: Vehicle stolen about 6 p.m. Sept. 18 from parking spot.
- 1800 block of Parkdale Drive: Woman rented a car and reported it stolen on Sept. 24.
- 400 block of East Green Street: Vehicle stolen about 8 p.m. Sept. 27.
- 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue: Unlocked vehicle with key left inside stolen after 10 p.m. Sept. 25.
- 2100 block of Melrose Drive: Vehicle stolen about 4:15 a.m. Sept. 29 and later recovered; cash was missing.
- 1900 block of Fox Drive: Steering column of car damaged about 3 p.m. Sept. 25 during apparent attempt to steal it.
- 2100 block of Seaton Court: Vehicle stolen after 11 p.m. Sept. 28; golf clubs were inside.
- 900 block of West Columbia Avenue: Gunshots fired into front of home about 3:45 a.m. Sept. 25.
- 1300 block of North Walnut Street: House hit by gunfire about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 while person was inside.
- 800 block of North Fourth Street: Someone shot a gun about 9 p.m. Sept. 26, but no damage or injuries located.
- 600 block of East Beardsley Avenue: Shots fired about 9:30 p.m.
- Sept. 25.
- Fifth Street and Beardsley Avenue: About 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a pedestrian shot at a man in a car, hitting it several times; the driver was not injured.
- Hickory and Bellefontaine streets: Unknown people followed a woman about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and shot at her vehicle; there was a 2-year-old child with her.
- 1200 block of Providence Circle: Apartment door found open about 7:20 p.m. Sept. 24; electronic gaming system and money missing.
- 0-100 block of East John Street: Apartment window damaged Sept. 28; video gaming system stolen.
- Illinois Terminal, East University Avenue: Woman reported luggage was stolen about 5 p.m. Sept. 27.
- 2000 block of Cynthia Drive: Apartment window damaged with a brick about 4 p.m. Sept. 29.
- Sixth and Green Streets: Cellphone stolen from vehicle Sept. 14.
- Jupiter’s at the Crossing, 2500 Village Green Place: Purse stolen by unknown person Sept. 16.
- Heartland Bank, 2101 W. Springfield Ave.: Homeless man arrested for burglary for trying to break in an ATM on Sept. 9.
- County Market, 331 E. Stoughton St.: Unknown man gave a note to the cashier demanding money about 2:20 p.m. Sept. 24, but a manager had removed him before realizing what had occurred.
- 2700 block of Hundman Drive: Forced entry to fenced area of business resulted in several vehicles being entered and tools stolen Sept. 24 or 25.
- 1800 block of Moreland Boulevard: Three televisions stolen from three separate rooms in hotel Sept. 26.
- 2300 block of Galen Drive: Electric scooter stolen Sept. 20.
- 1200 block of West Anthony Drive: Credit cards and cash stolen from vehicle Sept. 26 or 27.
- 3800 block of Thornhill Drive: Vehicle burglarized on Sept. 18; vehicle later stolen and victim’s credit card used to make purchases.
- 2200 block of North Prospect Avenue: Keys and cigarettes stolen from car Sept. 19.
- 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard: Vehicle entered Sept. 21 or 22; spare keys stolen.
- 1100 block of North Mattis Avenue: Backpack and cash stolen Sept. 20 from vehicle.
- 2500 block of Brett Drive: Collector item stolen from vehicle Sept. 20.
- Caffe Bene, 524 E. Green St.: Counterfeit $100 bill passed for payment Sept. 21.
- 100 block of Chalmers Street: Bicycle stolen from underground parking deck Sept. 24.
- 1300 block of Hedge Road: House burgled on Sept. 22; computers, microwave oven, television, gaming system, jewelry, flatware among items stolen.
- 500 block of East Bradley Avenue: Yard and home siding damaged Sept. 25.
- 1000 block of Barclay Court: Purse stolen from car Sept. 27 or 28; auto door frame damaged.
- 300 block of East John Street: A witness confronted a man who was seen getting out of a vehicle about 12:20 p.m. Sept. 28; the intruder threatened the witness.
- 4500 block of Nicklaus Drive: Someone stole checks from car about 2 p.m. Sept. 28 and later wrote several fraudulent checks.
- 800 block of South Neil Street: Man loaned his cellphone to another person about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and was punched in the face when he tried to get it back.
URBANA
- 500 block of Crystal Lake Drive: Unknown man pointed a gun at another man about 5 p.m. Tuesday and took the man’s wallet with cash, identification.
- 700 block of Glover Avenue: About 6 p.m. Tuesday, a man fired multiple shots; police tried to stop a vehicle leaving the area, which collided with another car; driver ran while carrying a rifle that police later found in a garbage dumpster; rifle had been reported stolen from Kentucky.
- Cottage Grove Avenue and Philo Road: Someone in a vehicle fired shots at an unknown victim as both drove about 10 p.m. Sunday; both fled.
- 1800 block of Cunningham Avenue: Woman gave a ride to an unknown man about 3:40 a.m. Saturday; he grabbed her by the throat, cutting off her air.
- 2000 block of Philo Road: Someone tried to get in home through a window about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
- 100 block of West Washington Street: Bicycle stolen Saturday.
- 800 block of Oakland Avenue: Someone entered vehicle without permission Saturday.
- Carle Foundation Hospital, 600 W. University Ave.: 33-year-old man punched a security guard as he was being discharged Monday afternoon.
- Urbana parking deck, 100 block of West Main Street: Red spray paint used to damage signs between Monday and Wednesday.
- 1700 block of Colorado Avenue: Adult man and woman reported that two juveniles threatened them with guns about 7:30 p.m. Monday; one was arrested.
- 1000 block of Stoughton Street: Loose change stolen Monday or Tuesday from unlocked vehicle.
- UC Auto Sales, 1101 N. Cunningham Ave.: Tools discovered missing from business Tuesday.
- 1100 block of West Nevada Street: Bicycle locked to a rack stolen between Sunday and Tuesday.