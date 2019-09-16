CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a couple believed to be responsible for several residential burglaries in rural areas.
Over the past few months, burglars have targeted rural homes in a multicounty area, including Champaign County.
The suspects have allegedly forced entry into the homes and stolen jewelry, money and other small items. They may first be knocking on doors to see if anyone is home before breaking in.
The suspects are described as a white man with brown hair and a white woman, possibly in her 30s, with brown hair. They are known to drive a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala, approximate model year 2010.
Investigators ask that if you recognize the suspects captured on home security surveillance video or have any information about the break-ins that you contact them.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.