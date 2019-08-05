Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the man believed responsible for thefts in Savoy and Champaign last month.
On Friday, July 19, police received two reports involving the same suspect.
About 5:30 a.m., a man stole a trailer from the driveway of a home in the 500 block of West Church Street in Savoy. The thief hooked the trailer to a sport utility vehicle and drove off.
Some 10 minutes later, he used the stolen trailer to steal an Ariens brand 42-inch riding lawn mower from the 4400 block of South Mattis Avenue in Champaign.
The suspect was described as a white man, skinny, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a white and dark hat, blue jeans, and work boots. His vehicle was described as a larger, dark-colored SUV.
One witness described it as having a “badge” or similar decal underneath a rear window. Security video was obtained from the area showing the suspect and vehicle.
If you have any information regarding these thefts, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.