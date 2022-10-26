CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is offering an opportunity from 9-11 a.m. Saturday to safely dispose of old documents, cell phones and unwanted drugs.
The organization is working with Triad Shredding for this event set for Lot E14 at First Street and Kirby Avenue, Champaign.
For those who plan to attend, there will be a limit of two boxes of documents for shredding.
The suggested donation is $10 for document shredding and $10 for cell phone disposal.
Both prescription and non-prescription drugs and pet medications — including pills, patches, capsules, tablets, powders, sealed insulin vials, vitamins, ointments and pet medications of kinds — will be accepted.
Crime Stoppers is requesting that drugs for disposal be brought in some kind of container or plastic bag.
Items that won’t be accepted for disposal are needles and other sharps, inhalers, aerosol cans, thermometers, lotions, liquids and hydrogen peroxide.