URBANA — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who broke into an Urbana tavern.
About 2 a.m. July 5, a burglar alarm went off at the Rose Bowl Tavern, 106 N. Race St., where police found a broken window on the south side of the building.
They found no one inside but damage to numerous cases of beer, various bottles of alcohol, two cash registers, a television, a coffee maker and an advertising decal. The burglar stole approximately $50 in cash.
Officers obtained video footage that shows the offender is black, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with 2 to 3-inch-long dreadlock style braids. He appears to weigh between 165 and 175 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean pants with white spots. He was also wearing gray and white high-top style shoes.
If you have any information regarding this crime, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.