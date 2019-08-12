Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a man using bad checks at area banks.
About 4:30 p.m. July 17, a man entered Busey Bank, 100 W. University Ave., C, and attempted to cash a fraudulent check. He is the same suspect involved in at least two other incidents at local Busey Bank locations and additional banks throughout the area.
The suspect was a white male with long hair, 30-35 years of age, last seen wearing a bright neon-colored work vest, white T-shirt and dusty/rusty colored jeans. Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the subject who was captured on video.
If you can identify the person, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Tipsters are always anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.
UPDATE: Suspect in UI campus theft identified.
URBANA — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the man believed responsible for stealing computers on the University of Illinois campus.
At about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, July 13, a man entered a secure storage area in the Main Library, 1408 W. Gregory Drive, U, and stole two laptop computers.
The suspect is described as white, about 25 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a black “Killswitch Engage” shirt and camouflage shorts.
