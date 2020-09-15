CHAMPAIGN — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County needs help finding the person or people responsible for the shooting death of one woman and the wounding of two other people last month.
The shootings happened about 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, in the 400 block of East Hill Street, Champaign.
Responding to shots fired, police found three victims outside a house in that block.
Jasma Cobb, 34, of Urbana died from her gunshot wounds at the hospital.
A 20-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back and a 42-year-old woman was shot twice, in the left leg and lower back.
The investigation revealed they were standing near a parked car when an unknown person fired on them from an open area across the street.
Police ask that any resident or business nearby that might have exterior surveillance cameras to please share their footage with them.
If you have any information regarding this, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-9477, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.