DANVILLE — Last month, Danville police received a tip through the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers hotline about a man who was wanted on a warrant for drugs and firearm offenses.
The anonymous tip resulted in the arrest of the man and a $300 payout to the tipster.
Chris Clapp, president of the local Crime Stoppers board, wishes the board could give out more cash rewards. But he believes the crime-reporting program is under-utilized due to misconceptions about it.
“People think that if they call, they’re going to be found out and labeled as a snitch, or they’re going to have to testify in court,” he said. “It’s totally secure and anonymous.”
Now, the local board in conjunction with the Illinois State Crime Stoppers board is hosting a forum to explain the program.
“With some of the crime we’ve had in Danville — the shootings, etc. — we want people to understand how it works and encourage them to call (or leave a tip online) if they see something,” Clapp said.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the banquet room of the Days Hotel & Conference Center, 77 N. Gilbert St., Danville, ahead of the state board’s regular monthly meeting, which will be held at 9 a.m. the next day.
The forum is open to the public. Clapp said state board members, including President Loren Hamilton, and several local and state officials are expected to attend.
Clapp said that when calls to the Crime Stoppers hotline come in, they are routed to a call center in Canada and then on to a company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which takes the majority of Crime Stoppers calls in the U.S.
“The phone number is scrubbed within two seconds,” he said, adding that operators don’t have caller ID or ask for the caller’s name or other personal information, and calls aren’t recorded.
Any information that’s provided is sent through a closed phone line to the police coordinator in Danville, who then passes it on to local investigators.
The online reporting system uses a secure and encrypted interface that allows a caller to come back and provide additional information to their tip at anytime, and allows the coordinator to ask questions or provide reward information to the tipster.
“If the tip leads to an arrest, the police coordinator will bring the information to us at our monthly meeting and recommend a payout amount,” Clapp said, adding that the board will vote on whether to go with that amount or a different one.
Tipsters are eligible for rewards up to $1,000, all of which are funded through court fees and donations. Rewards are distributed in a private and secure manner.
Clapp said local payouts have averaged about $400 to $600 a month, although larger amounts have been awarded.
“A lot of people don’t want the money. They just want to give the information,” he said.