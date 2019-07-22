CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a woman who robbed a Champaign store earlier this month.
Police said that at about 10:20 a.m. July 14, a woman entered the Family Dollar at 1204 N. Market St. with a gun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.
When the clerk didn’t react quickly enough, the woman yelled, “You’re taking too long!” and fired one round into the wall. No one was injured.
The woman with the gun was described as black, 24 or 25 years old, about 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall with dark complexion and short hair. She was last seen wearing a blue bandana over her face, a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, and white and black basketball-type shorts.
She may have left the area in a white Prius-style vehicle.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying her.
If you have any information regarding this crime you may contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.