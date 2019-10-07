CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a jewelry thief.
About 2 p.m. Sept. 27, a man stole a diamond necklace from Macy’s at Market Place Mall, 2000 N. Neil St., C, police reported.
According to the report, the man asked to see a necklace, so an employee removed it from the display case and handed it to him. The man then ran out of the store with the $9,000 necklace in hand.
The thief was described as a light-skinned black man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, wearing a black hat, gray with white zip-up sweatshirt and jeans.
He was believed to have left the parking lot in a gray Honda CRV.
Investigators ask that if you recognize the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.