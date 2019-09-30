CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding an alleged gasoline thief.
On July 7, 16 and 20, a man driving a maroon vehicle pumped gas at the Mach 1 gas station, 902 Bloomington Road, C, then left without paying. He stole more than $100 worth of gas that month.
He is described as a white male, 20 to 35 years old, with short hair and a thin beard. In the first theft, he was wearing a white shirt with orange shorts; in the second, he wore a white shirt with dark pants; and in the third, he wore a black shirt.
Investigators ask if you recognize the man, that you contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.