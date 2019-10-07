Crimestoppers

Police are looking for this man in connection with a jewelry theft from Macy’s.
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a jewelry thief.

About 2 p.m. Sept. 27, a man stole a diamond necklace from Macy’s at Market Place Mall, 2000 N. Neil St., C, police reported.

According to the report, the man asked to see a necklace, so an employee removed it from the display case and handed it to him. The man then ran out of the store with the $9,000 necklace in hand.

The thief was described as a light-skinned black man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, wearing a black hat, gray with white zip-up sweatshirt and jeans.

He was believed to have left the parking lot in a gray Honda CRV.

Investigators ask that if you recognize the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.

News-Gazette

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).