Some items allegedly returned to separate Walmart for cash
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the trio that made off with thousands in loot from a north Champaign store.
About 7:10 p.m. July 29, three women stole close to $3,000 in merchandise from Walmart, 2610 N. Prospect Ave.
The thieves distracted employees while they checked out and made it look as if they had paid.
Some of the stolen merchandise was then returned for cash at another Walmart outside of Champaign County.
The suspects were described as three black females in their 20s. The first was last seen wearing a black shower cap, shirt, and pants. The second was wearing a blue denim hat, a black and white striped shirt, and black shorts, and the third a white hat, blue jacket and blue jeans.
If you have any information about these women, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.