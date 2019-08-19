MAHOMET — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the person responsible for a burglary to a home under construction in Mahomet.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, officers responded to the 800 block of Cole Lane, where an unidentified person had entered a house sometime since the day before and removed numerous items.
Among the stolen items were approximately 1,500 feet of copper wire, copper pipe and a water heater.
If you have any information about this break-in, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.