Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help regarding the theft of merchandise from three regional Menards stores by using a stolen credit card belonging to a Champaign resident in late March and early April.
Two females entered Menards stores in Normal, Danville and Terre Haute, Ind., and allegedly stole more than $2,600 in merchandise in the first two locations and more than $4,800 at the Terre Haute store.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the women captured on video from one of the businesses. The first female appeared to be in her 30s and was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, an orange shirt with CALVIN repeated down the front, jeans and white shoes.
The second female appeared to be in her 50s and was wearing a white hooted sweater, multicolored shirt, jeans and white shoes. The females fled in a silver SUV with a cargo-type trunk that swings open.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app. Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards.
All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.