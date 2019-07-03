URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had cocaine that he intended to sell is due back in court next month after being criminally charged Wednesday.
Mcsartuse Harris, 44, who listed an address in the 600 block of East California Avenue, was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a court-authorized search of his apartment.
Urbana police investigator Duane Smith said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had been investigating Harris since June for alleged drug sales.
In his home they found just over 4 grams of a substance that field-tested positive as cocaine and more than 20 rounds of ammunition, Smith said.
Because of previous felony convictions for aggravated driving under the influence and driving under revocation, Harris is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.
He was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
If convicted of the Class 1 felony possession with intent to deliver, Harris faces penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison.
Judge John Kennedy set Harris’s bond at $50,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 20.