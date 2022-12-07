CHAMPAIGN — CRIS Healthy Aging, an organization in Champaign and Vermilion counties that helps older adults remain independent and healthy in their own homes, is now a part of Carle Health.
The Champaign County location is based at 4116 Fieldstone Road, C, where Carle Hospice and Carle Home Health are also located, Carle announced.
The Fieldstone Road location offers senior information services, a care coordinator unit, a caregiver support program, the Grandparents Raising grandchildren program, a memory care program, a money management program and stress-busting classes.
The Danville location at 309 N. Franklin St. offers those services plus a nutrition program, adult protective services and violent crimes victim assistance program, according to Carle.
CRIS provides services to those 60 and older, plus services for adults 18-59 with disabilities.