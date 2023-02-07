URBANA — Crisis Nursery, an around-the-clock emergency child care facility in Urbana, has temporarily reduced in-person overnight care this month due to a staffing shortage.
The agency’s crisis line remains available around the clock.
Rachael Graham, director of development and communications, said Crisis Nursery is in a transition period in which about half the staff needed for overnight care has been hired — but has yet to go through background checks and training.
Like other agencies, Crisis Nursery has struggled to maintain staff, and being an agency that operates around-the-clock, “it just kind of hit us hard for overnight care,” she said.
In January, Crisis Nursery had 247 admissions and provided more than 1,500 hours of care — mostly for crisis situations related to high stress and homelessness, the agency said.
“The safety of children in our care and the well-being of our staff is top property,” said Executive Director Stephanie Record. “The nursery is working quickly to recruit, hire, onboard and train third-shift staff with a goal to be at full capacity by March 1.”