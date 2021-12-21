URBANA — How do you include a live nativity, cookies, caroling, a Christmas message and fun for the entire family into a church service?
CU Church plans to do all that for four evenings in a row — tonight through Friday — outdoors at the Urbana wedding and events venue Hudson Farm.
This walk-through outdoor experience is being held in lieu of an indoor Christmas Eve service.
“It’s almost like a Christmas village is the way I’d describe it,” said the church’s senior pastor, the Rev. Jason Epperson.
CU Church, which typically holds Sunday services at the I Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, began offering this Christmas experience at Hudson Farm last year because it provides an outdoor venue where people can gather more safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Epperson said.
The entire community is invited to come on any of the four evenings, he said.
“We want as many people to be blessed as possible,” Epperson said.
Included will be a live nativity, Christmas songs, a light show, places to take family photos, treats, Christmas trees, a craft activity for kids and a brief Christmas message preached three times each evening (the same message each of the three times) in the barn with the doors open, he said.
His message this year will focus on everyone’s search for identity and why we’re here, “and on Christmas, all of that is answered in the birth of Jesus,” Epperson said.
These four evenings aren’t just about worship.
“Also, we want people to have a good time,” Epperson said.
CU Church’s evenings at Hudson Farm, 1341 County Road 1800 East, U, will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
There will also be one hour, from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, set up for those with sensory sensitivities and the medically fragile, with masks required. The light show won’t be activated and sound will be reduced at that time.
On all four evenings, the brief services inside the barn will run every half-hour.
For those planning to attend, all the activities add up to about a 45-minute experience, though everyone is welcome to stay and walk around as long as they like, Epperson said.