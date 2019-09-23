CHAMPAIGN — Retired pediatrician Dr. Malcolm Hill remembers the times he’d see kids in his office with medically unexplainable aches and pains.
Sometimes, there was family violence or abuse at the root of those pains — traumas kids and their parents wouldn’t talk about with him — though oftentimes those traumas would surface later, he said.
Hill is part of a local group striving to make the Champaign County community more “trauma informed” — that is, better educated and equipped to recognize the signs of trauma, understand the impact and provide the kinds of support that can make a big difference.
Major traumas can impact people in ways that are hard to predict, Hill said.
People who have support and resilience can do well, he said, “but sometimes, they just don’t have the resilient factors that are able to ameliorate the impact.”
Enter the CU Trauma & Resiliency Initiative, a group that’s recognized trauma as a root cause of violence in the community and has been working on communitywide education and responses.
The group had contact with about 800 participants at its events in the past year. But it needs to expand and do more, and is looking for more volunteers to help make that happen, according to Executive Director Karen Simms.
The CU Trauma & Resiliency Initiative is hoping to launch a community discussion this week at a public screening of “Broken Places” — a documentary delving into the reasons some kids are severely damaged by early adversity and others are still able to thrive.
The documentary will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. At 5:30 p.m., Simms will address the audience and answer questions, and a discussion about local solutions and opportunities will follow after the film.
Simms said traumas such as gun violence, family abuse, even growing up in chronic poverty often overwhelm the coping ability of those who suffer them and leave in their wake a feeling of powerlessness.
The CU Trauma & Resiliency Initiative focuses on empowerment, she said.
“Trauma informed values say what you want is to provide abilities to help people navigate their own resources,” she said.
One initiative for which the group is seeking more volunteers is C-U Neighborhood Champions. It sends small, trained groups out to families and neighborhoods to provide the kinds of short-term support and intervention needed by people impacted by violence and trauma — support that can help head off serious problems down the road, Simms said.
“We want somebody if they need support, we want to make sure they have support,” she said.
The film that will be shown addresses what communities, schools and local governments do to build resiliency, Simms said.
When that effort isn’t made, she said, “the cost of trauma keeps growing.”
She and Hill hope the film will spark a community discussion and more involvement.
“We really hope this turns into a call for action,” Simms said.