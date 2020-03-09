DANVILLE — A Danville man has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for aggravated robbery.
Tyler Jones, 24, who gave an address on the 700 block of Byran Avenue, Danville, was sentenced March 5 by Judge Thomas O’Shaughnessy, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Jones is said to have gone to the 69-year-old victim’s home with a few others in July last year, and a co-defendant asked the victim for money.
The victim offered the co-defendant cigarettes, and Jones punched the victim in the face, Lacy said. Taken was the victim’s cellphone, wallet and money.
Co-defendant Hope Wise, 24, of Danville, pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced in October 2019 to six years in prison, Lacy said.