URBANA — The University of Illinois is searching for the inaugural director of its new cultural center, set up to serve Middle Eastern and North African students.
The Salaam Middle East and North Africa Cultural Center soft-opened last week in Urbana after years of push from students with heritage in the regions. A grand opening is planned for 2023 — but the UI wanted to establish the space beforehand.
“We didn’t want the students to continue to wait for this center, which they have articulated a need for for a long time, and they had created a lot of momentum to move this process forward,” said Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Success, Inclusion, and Belonging Domonic Cobb, who’s leading the center in the interim. “We’ve had great student support, so we didn’t see the need to delay.”
So, what’s in a name?
“Salaam” is an Arabic word for “peace,” which doubles as an informal greeting in Arabian countries and for Muslims across the globe. The university fielded submissions in a naming contest this summer.
The group of organizers — both students and staff — who made this center possible now make up the Salaam Center’s advisory board, Cobb said. This group finalized the name.
“There has been interest in this work for a long time, and once the students got the support of leadership in student affairs, we made a commitment to move it forward incrementally but steadily,” Cobb said. “We thought it was important because we had the budget to secure the space, and we knew we could use the resources to build a student staff.”
The Salaam Cultural Center is located on 700 S. Gregory St., Suite E, in Urbana, a rental property across from Rosati’s Pizza. The UI has hired 10 student workers to run the space.
Student Affairs retrofitted the former retail location for students’ use — there’s a kitchenette with a refrigerator in the back, seating and a space for wudu, an Islamic purifying ritual performed before prayer.
“At this point, it’s pretty bare-bones,” Cobb said. “We’ll see how it functions for the types of student requests that we have and eventually we hope to find a more permanent home for the center, as it continues to grow and get established in the community.”
The Salaam Center is the newest member of the UI’s growing list of cultural and resource centers, in the vein of the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center, La Casa Cultural Latina and Asian American Cultural Center established long before it.
Its arrival intersects with the stateside push to recognize the identities of Middle Eastern or North African, or MENA, peoples.
The U.S. Census currently asks people with ancestry in Lebanon, Iran, Egypt and other countries in the region to mark their race and ethnicity as “White,” though recent research suggests they may not identify with or be perceived as such.
The Biden administration is currently reviewing the federal standards on race and ethnicity statistics, and expects to complete revisions no later than summer 2024.
Back on campus, the application to become director of the Salaam Middle East and North Africa Cultural Center closes on Jan. 6, with an expected start “as soon as possible” after Jan. 9, per the job summary.
“We embrace this as a center that’s welcoming to the university community, that’s looking to celebrate the rich cultures that come from this region,” Cobb said. “We’re really excited about the intersectional set of values that come together under this banner.”