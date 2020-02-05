URBANA — The mother of a 14-year-old boy is suing his former teacher’s assistant for allegedly sexually assaulting her son while she was employed at an Urbana school for children with behavioral difficulties.

In a civil lawsuit filed Monday in state court, the unidentified mother also accuses the woman’s employer, Cunningham Children’s Home and its Circle Academy in Urbana, of negligence and “conscious disregard for (her son’s) welfare.”

The school, an educational program of the Cunningham Children’s Home, “failed to implement adequate policies and procedures to protect their students ... from sexual abuse committed by staff and faculty,” alleges the lawsuit filed by Chicago attorney Jeffrey C. Grossich.

The former teacher’s assistant, Allyssa E. Gustafson, of Mattoon and formerly of Champaign, was 23 years old in November when she was arrested for alleged criminal sexual assault.

Ex-teacher's assistant at Cunningham Children's Home school accused of sexually assaulting student Allyssa E. Gustafson, 23, of Mattoon, formerly of Champaign, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of criminal sexual assault alleging that between March 1 and Aug. 30, she had sex with a 14-year-old male student at the Circle Academy in Urbana.

She allegedly had sex with the 14-year-old between March 1 and Aug. 30 last year, at least once at his Champaign home, prosecutors said.

If convicted, she faces penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison.

The criminal case is ongoing, and her attorney, Mark Lipton of Champaign, did not respond to a request for comment on the new civil lawsuit.

In a statement, Ginger Mills, director of advancement at Cunningham Children’s Home, said Gustafson had passed the institution’s hiring and background checks.

“We don’t have any additional comments at this time because of the ongoing investigation,” she said. “At Cunningham, our highest priority will always be the well-being and safety of our students and in our schools we strive to provide a supportive environment conducive to learning.

“We conduct extensive background checks on all of our employees and we have verified that all appropriate background checks were completed in this case.”

Gustafson was employed at the school between March 4 and Sept. 14, the school previously said.

Starting last spring, Gustafson allegedly sent the 14-year-old a Facebook message with her cell phone number, the lawsuit says.

She then allegedly began sending pictures of herself in lingerie and a bathing suit, meanwhile telling him to keep their relationship secret and to delete the photos, the suit states.

At least some of her texts to the boy were allegedly sent while they were both physically at the school, according to the lawsuit.

The suit accuses Gustafson of grooming and manipulating the 14-year-old, who has a diagnosed behavioral disability.

After she allegedly told the 14-year-old that other students were aware of their sexual relationship, the suit alleged she instructed the boy to delete his text and social media messages with her.

Since then, the suit states, the 14-year-old’s grades have gone down; he’s lost motivation at school; his relationships with his peers, the staff and faculty, and his parents have been hurt; and he’s suffered from fear, severe anxiety, shame, guilt and embarrassment.