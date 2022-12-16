URBANA — Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams has resigned, effective Feb. 13.
Williams said he was announcing his resignation “with a heavy heart” at a township board public hearing earlier in the week.
“I’ve thought long and hard about this decision, and it wasn’t easy for me,” he told the Urbana City Council, whose members also serve as the township board.
Williams has served as township assessor since 2018.
He didn’t provide a reason for his resignation and wasn’t reached by phone Thursday.
In a text reply, he said he’s on vacation and unavailable.
Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth said Williams “has another opportunity, but the details are not public yet.”
One of Williams’ accomplishments after taking office was rebalancing assessments, after finding properties in some working-class neighborhoods were being over-assessed for taxes and some large apartment properties were under-assessed, she said.
“So he’s been responsible for assuring that assessments were fair and equitable, which is the role of the assessor,” Chynoweth said.
She and Williams will be recommending to the city council/township board that Williams’ chief deputy, Ivana Owona, be appointed to replace him as assessor after he leaves in February, she said.
Williams is also a Champaign County Board member.
County Board Chair Kyle Patterson said Thursday that Williams hasn’t resigned his county board seat.