ARTHUR — The winter Olympics — sort of — come to Arthur this weekend highlighted by the cheese curling competition during the town’s annual cheese festival.
The event set for 12:30 p.m. today is one of the most popular activities of the festival.
The three-day fest runs today through Monday.
It’s a landmark year for both the festival (its 50th anniversary) and the town (its 150th).
“Sept. 2 is the anniversary of the day Arthur was founded, which is the first day of the cheese festival. It just makes sense to tie them together,” said Arthur Area Association of Commerce Director Stephanie Wierman.
Cheese curling is similar to Olympic curling, except a 4-pound round wheel of cheese is used instead of a 20-pound curling stone. A broom is used instead of a curling brush. And instead of ice, the cheese rolls on a black mat.
A four-person team competes.
Cheese curling has proven popular at the Arthur festival.
“Last year, we had to turn some teams away,” Wierman said. “We had 12 teams last year. It really draws a lot of excitement.
“The cheese curling draws a huge crowd. People just love it.”
Two visitors from Belgium who happened to be in Arthur paired with two from Villa Grove to finish second.
This year will mark the 23rd annual cheese-curling championship.
There is no age limit or entry fee.
Car/truck show return
Wierman was also excited about the return of the festival car and truck show — back after a four-year hiatus.
Five young men from Monticello, who also staged this year’s Bement car show and several others in the area, are organizing Arthur’s. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon today.
“That’s the one thing we’re excited about,” Wierman said. “The man who used to run it passed away. We looked and looked” and couldn’t find someone to run the car show.
Dash plaques will be presented to the first 50 entries. The top entry will win the big cheese grand prize.
Wierman cited other cheese festival highlights — a large founders day dinner tonight, a larger-than-normal parade at 3:50 p.m. today, and giving away 800 pounds of cheese.
Other popular events include cheese carving and cheese-curd spitting.
There will also be pony rides, rock climbing, zip lines, music and the rat race.
An actor portraying Michael Hoblican Warren, the founder of Arthur, will do the honors in the ceremonial cheese-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. today.
Giving away the cheese
Much of the cost to put on the festival comes from buying cheese to be given away.
A 150-pound mammoth wheel of cheddar costs $1,100; six 40-pound blocks of mild cheddar have a price tag of $1,565; and six 400-pound blocks of Mediterranean Sunset Cheese cost $1,162.
The festival will use three 5-pound cases of Swiss cheese wheels for the cheese curling contest and a case of cheese curds for the cheese-curd spitting competition.
During cheese giveaways throughout the three days of the festival, people receive a package of Ritz crackers and two pieces of cheese when they come through the line at the cheese tent.
Wierman said sponsors and the Arthur Area Association of Commerce pay expenses.
A full schedule of the festival events is available online.